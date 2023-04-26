Farmers make a buck out of it, but questions are being asked on how a small country town will benefit from having Australia's biggest wind farm on its doorstep.
Critics of this generational rush to renewable energy point to the impact such large projects have in the bush, when it is the cities which mostly benefit.
Rural Australia has little option but to give up the necessary cleared land to host these sprawling wind and solar farms.
Controversial high voltage power lines must then take the power across previously unsullied landscapes to the cities.
Sharing the burden in this global drive to head off climate change is a key concern of the National Farmers' Federation.
President Fiona Simson said the just launched Net Zero Australia study report recognised the need for a fair transition to a carbon neutral future, not at the expense of agriculture.
The report identifies exclusion areas to reduce the likelihood of solar and wind developments on productive farmland, but its recommendations may gather dust as others have done in the past.
"While this doesn't run a legislated red line through these potential renewable developments, it is reassuring the transition will be cautious and considerate," Ms Simson said.
"A carbon neutral future must not be at the detriment of valuable food and fibre producing land."
Farmers agreeing to host these power farms are well compensated - between $4000 to $8000 per turbine is paid per year to the host farmer based on megawatt capacity.
These agreements can last 30 years and more, a financial windfall for the farmer who can still run stock around the giant structures.
The latest wind farm for Victoria, said to be Australia's biggest, has a current design comprising 215 turbines across 16,739ha (41,363 acres) of mostly farm land between Geelong and Ballarat.
Farm land which already has an important job to do, producing food for people to eat.
Work began on the Golden Plains project this week.
The wind farm, transmission line access tracks, turbine foundations and two substations are being built.
About 25km of local roads have already been upgraded along with seven intersections.
The actual turbine components are to start arriving in October followed by energisation to the grid in September 2024.
Questions have been asked on how the small country town at the centre of this $2 billion project will be rewarded for being so windy.
Planning documents show the wind farm will encircle Rokewood to the west, south and south-east.
Home to about 200 people, Rokewood is 133km west of Melbourne and 60km north west of Geelong.
The town recently made headlines only when its stunning 156-year-old Gothic church was sold because numbers in the local congregation had fallen.
It is now crucial to the state's plans to reach its stated net zero targets.
That's nine per cent of Victoria's total electricity demand.
The wind farm will also feature a 300MW battery storage facility.
Rokewood's wind will have a value only enjoyed by La Trobe Valley's brown coal, or the Snowy hydro scheme's dams.
A big workforce will be needed to build the wind farm, many more works than the town can supply.
TagEnergy said major contractors Vestas and Ausnet Services have about 100 people currently working on the project, which will rise to a peak of 350 to dwarf the size of the town.
TagEnergy managing partner (Australia) Andrew Riggs claims the local community has "shared the vision of the project" and his company would "make sure they receive benefits for their support".
"The additional community projects we and our contractors are funding will enhance safety, comfort and convenience for all," Mr Riggs said.
This week TagEnergy announced community projects with a value of more than $300,000,
Those projects are jointly funded by the project and its contractors Vestas, CPP, MPK and AusNet Services "to improve community safety and convenience".
They include new pedestrian refuge crossings near Teasdale and Rokewood primary schools.
Upgrades to Two Bridges Road to improve safety and community access after being damaged by floods last year;
Upgrades to Rokewood's main street to include a renovation of the public toilets, solar-powered rubbish and recycling bins, a new water fountain featuring Indigenous artwork, new trees and refurbishment of existing park benches.
As well, a community reference group has been established to oversee community engagement on the project and establish a Community Grants Program for not-for-profit community groups.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
