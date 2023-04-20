Advocates for Australia's biggest wind farm insist it will happily co-exist with local farmers.
The first stage of the 122-turbine development between Geelong and Ballarat was launched with a ceremonial sod turning this week.
The wind farm has planning approval for up to 228 turbines, with a current design comprising 215 turbines across 16,739ha (41,363 acres) of mostly farm land.
The project involves the siting of the turbines and electrical infrastructure surrounding Rokewood, a small country town about 60km north west of Geelong.
Its builders say the farm land "has been substantially modified over time due to agricultural operations such as broad acre cropping and livestock grazing".
Like other farmers around the country who host turbines or solar panels, the land owners will be offered annual payments for them spread over many years.
The government's Clean Energy Finance Corporation has committed $175 million to the wind farm.
The $2 billion WestWind Energy development is expected to start producing power in the first quarter of 2025.
The 1300 megawatt project is intended to provide green electricity to more than 750,000 households, the equivalent of every home in regional Victoria.
Energy and Resources Minister Lily D'Ambrosio turned the sod on the wind farm site this week.
She said the farm would generate nine per cent of Victoria's total electricity demand.
Victoria wants to reach a 95 per cent renewable energy target by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2045.
The wind farm will also feature a 300MW battery storage facility.
Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, the world's largest IKEA retailer, has bought a 15 per cent stake in stage one of the wind farm.
A Community Reference Group has been established to oversee community engagement on the project and establish a Community Grants Program for not-for-profit community groups.
The government says there are 73 large-scale onshore wind and solar projects either commissioned or in commissioning, with a combined capacity of more than 5.5 gigawatts.
