Massey Ferguson has increased its compact tractor offering in Australia this week.
The MF1800 and MF2800 E and M series models have a new design but the focus remains on tractors that are efficient and dependable.
Massey Ferguson Australia, New Zealand, and Far East senior manager of marketing Haydn Reeves said the company's commitment to reliability and versatility ensured customers in Australia and New Zealand could enjoy the dependable performance of these powerful machines.
"Introducing the new MF1800 and MF2800 E and M series is our way of bringing the DNA of over 175 years of farming experience and expertise in making bigger tractors to the compact range," Mr Reeves said.
ANZ low horsepower tractor product manager Elliot Cook said both models had the weight to put power to the ground and give excellent stability and lifting performance.
"With the addition of the new MF1800 and MF2800 E and M series to our existing MFGC1700 and MF2600 models, we now have a comprehensive compact range, purpose-built for smaller farms, lifestyle blocks, or businesses such as horticulture," Mr Cook said.
The E series compact tractors range from 34.9 to 57.3 horsepower and feature Iseki diesel engines, significant hydraulic capacity and the bold new styling seen across the Massey Ferguson tractor line.
Designed for heavy-duty jobs and tough applications, the E series tractors are equipped with a cast steel rear end and cast front axle, four-wheel drive, and high-capacity hydraulics, providing the weight, muscle, and traction necessary to handle demanding tasks.
The range is suitable for property owners, livestock producers, landscapers, small farms, municipalities, and commercial contractors, as they can be equipped with a broad range of implements and attachments, making them a versatile and economical choice.
"Not only are the E series tractors powerful and user-friendly, but they also come at an accessible price point that is sure to appeal to customers looking for cost-effective solutions," Mr Cook said.
"Plus, these robust and dependable workhorses offer a range of capabilities that are typically associated with larger horsepower utility tractors, making them an excellent choice for heavy-duty applications."
The 1835E and 1840E models feature turbocharged 1.83-litre, 3-cylinder engines that provide 34.5 and 39.4hp, respectively.
The larger-chassis 2850E and 2860E models are each equipped with a brawny 2.43L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, delivering 48.8 and 57.3hp.
Liquid-cooled for increased durability, the clean-burning Iseki engines meet final Tier IV emissions standards and can be found in specialized equipment used worldwide in a broad range of demanding ag, turf, and commercial applications.
There are four models in the 1800 and 2800 M series, ranging from 35 to 60hp with Iseki engines.
They are are offered in both factory-installed cab and open station ROPS models.
The 1800M series tractors feature 1.83L, 3-cylinder Iseki diesel engines and are available in two models with 36.2 or 39.4hp.
The 2800M series offers two 2.43L, 4-cylinder Iseki-powered models, from 48.8 to 60.3hp.
These engines are turbocharged for responsive power and liquid-cooled for increased durability. Clean-burning Iseki engines meet Tier IV emissions standards and can be found in specialised equipment used worldwide in a broad range of demanding ag, turf and commercial applications.
The new M series compact tractors also benefit from a fresh design approach, reflecting the look of larger Massey Ferguson utility and high horsepower tractors.
