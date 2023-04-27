Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

SunRice picks Olam food executive to succeed CEO Rob Gordon

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SunRice picks US food boss as new managing director
SunRice picks US food boss as new managing director

Queenslander, turned global food company executive, Paul Serra, will take the helm as managing director of prominent Australian food marketer and processor, SunRice, succeeding Rob Gordon in August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.