Good conditions put cotton growers in the box seat

April 28 2023 - 11:00am
Cotton Australia is forecasting a crop around 5.2 million bales for 2023 and say picking conditions are good across most regions. Photo Sally Rigney
Cotton Australia is forecasting a crop around 5.2 million bales for 2023 and say picking conditions are good across most regions. Photo Sally Rigney

Picking has begun in most cotton growing regions with positive signs emerging that the flooding and farm damage late last year may not have been as devastating as first feared.

