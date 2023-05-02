Farm Online
Early adopters jump onto sheep eID tag change

By Victoria Nugent
May 3 2023
Sheep producers gathered near Melrose, SA, to learn about implementing eIDs on farm at an Upper North Farming Systems workshop.
More electronic identification tags are being bought across the country as early adopters try to get ahead of the national rollout of sheep and goat eID throughout the supply chain.

