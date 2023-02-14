Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

NSW Farmers calls for clarity around eID funding

KM
By Kristin Murdock
February 14 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm industry bodies have questions about the planned introduction of mandatory EID tagging for sheep. Picture supplied

NSW's peak farming body, NSW Farmers claim a move to electronic identification (eID) for sheep and goats will far exceed the $20 million offered by the federal government, and with a timeline set for mandatory tagging, farmers are in the dark on what financial support will be made available.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.