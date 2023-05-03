Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Rabobank forecasts $8.50-$9/kg new season milk price

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
May 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rabobank says another season of historically-elevated milk prices will support farmgate margins. File picture by Carlene Dowie
Rabobank says another season of historically-elevated milk prices will support farmgate margins. File picture by Carlene Dowie

Rabobank is forecasting a minimum new season milk price in southern Australia of $8.50-$9 a kilogram milk solids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.