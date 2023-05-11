IT'S rare that cattle producers welcome news of a new tax to pay but support appears strong for the federal government's plans to ramp up biosecurity funding to the tune of a billion dollars.
The measures, announced in this week's federal budget, include having farmers chip in 6 per cent, or $47.5 million, via a new biosecurity protection levy.
For grassfed beef producers, that would amount to paying an additional 50 cents a head per animal transaction.
It's likely it will be collected the same way and at the same time as the current $5-per-head transaction levy.
Industry body the Red Meat Advisory Council says the preference would have been for additional cost-recovery programs directed at the risk creators to negate the need for a new levy on producers.
However, it also welcomed the new measures as a step in the right direction for delivering a long-awaited sustainable biosecurity funding model.
Other beef industry leaders felt producers would see value in the new levy, provided there was full accountability, and industry oversight, of how the funds it raised were spent.
Nobody wants to see producers, who are also contributing as taxpayers, propping up a Department of Agriculture plagued with financial woes.
The beef industry has been lobbying for far more resources and attention to be directed to biosecurity for years, and that has been amplified with the advent of the foot and mouth and lumpy skin diseases threat in recent years.
Producer representatives have been very vocal about the need for national biosecurity protection systems to be equal to the ever-increasing level of threat.
A similar levy was in fact flagged years ago by then peak grassfed producer body Cattle Council of Australia.
Queensland producer Howard Smith, Rolleston, who was CCA's president at the time, said it had widespread producer support but the industry was not able to bring governments on board to navigate the onerous legislative requirements involved.
"I think with the government being the initiator this time, it should move through," Mr Smith said.
"Most producers would be supportive so long as they have oversight and can see the ongoing value."
RMAC chair John McKillop said the red meat and livestock industry accepted that Australia's critical biosecurity system must be adequately resourced through a sustainable funding model, requiring significant contributions from all Australian farmers and producers, the taxpayer, international travellers and importers.
However, the red meat industry already significantly invested in biosecurity systems and outcomes, he said.
"No other country's red meat production sector is as export exposed as Australia's, which means we must respond to rapid changes in the biosecurity landscape that are increasing pressure on Australia's ability to mitigate risks," Mr McKillop said.
"It is imperative that we get the biosecurity funding balance between beneficiaries and risk creators right through appropriate and effective consultation and look forward to engaging further with the government on this."
The new levy plan has also renewed discussion around what percentage of the existing $5 grassfed cattle transaction levy is directed towards biosecurity.
Any change to this levy must be instigated by the industry and endorsed by the majority of grassfed cattle industry members.
A review of the levy amount was touted last year by then peak producer body CCA.
At the time, CCA said: "The consensus is that Animal Health Australia, which receives 13 cents of the $5 levy, is underfunded given the potential for animal disease incursions and the need for a substantial focus on biosecurity and disease response preparedness."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.