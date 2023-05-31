The United Kingdom comprises England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and the A-UK FTA was negotiated with the expectation that it would cover all four countries. While Northen Ireland is part of the UK, the Republic of Ireland remains part of the EU. While the Republic of Ireland and the UK were part of the EU, they all operated under the same trading arrangements. Now that the UK, including Northern Ireland, has left the EU following Brexit, Northern Ireland has had to tread a more sensitive line.