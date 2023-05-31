Farm Online
Home/Beef

A complication in the UK FTA for red meat: Over the Hooks with Steve Martyn

June 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homemade juicy Beef Wellington, a time-honoured British dish. Picture by Shutterstock.
Homemade juicy Beef Wellington, a time-honoured British dish. Picture by Shutterstock.

Today, the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement will enter into force and Australian beef and sheepmeat, both primals and offals, will be able to enter the UK market tariff free; for beef the first time in over 40 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.