DAFF investigates new claims of live sheep export breaches

The Department of Agriculture is investigating claims of non-compliances with Australia's animal welfare program for live exporting in regards to sheep.
The allegations made by a third party, believed to be an activist operative, refer to 14 instances where Australian sheep may have been out of their approved supply chains in Oman, which would constitute a breach of the Export Supply Chain Assurance System.
Peak representative organisation The Australian Livestock Exporters Council has advised those in the industry of investigation and made a public statement.
DAFF received the complaint on Sunday and exporters were advised on Monday.
"Upon receiving this advice, the two exporters with sheep in Oman immediately commenced reconciliations of their traceability records and deployed staff to Oman to address any potential issues on-ground," a statement from ALEC said.
"These processes are underway, and exporters will inform the department of the outcomes immediately after completion."
ALEC said at this point it understood DAFF had not received supporting evidence of the allegations, such as photos or videos, but had been advised by the activist third party that this evidence will be forthcoming.
"ALEC urges that this evidence is provided immediately to DAFF so that any instance of non-compliance or inadequate outcomes can be immediately addressed by both the exporter and regulator," the statement said.
"Australia is the only country in the world that has ESCAS regulatory requirements that places responsibility on the exporter for the welfare of animals in market. It is a system that we are proud of and if breaches of this system are confirmed, ALEC would stand alongside Australian producers and the community and expect full accountability as part of a fair and impartial process."
