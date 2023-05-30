Farm Online
DAFF looks into activist claims around live-ex sheep in Oman

Updated May 31 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:39am
DAFF investigates new claims of live sheep export breaches
The Department of Agriculture is investigating claims of non-compliances with Australia's animal welfare program for live exporting in regards to sheep.

