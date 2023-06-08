Lambassador delegation delivers $4.12 million value to Aussie lamb industry

Meat & Livestock Australia has deemed the recent Lambassador Delegation to Victoria a success, attributing $4.12 million in advertising value equivalency to the program.
Top chefs and influencers from around the globe converged on Melbourne in May for the week-long event, a collaboration between MLA and the Victoria government.
The delegation was part of the broader Lambassador program that has been growing for the past two years, recruiting volunteer ambassadors from different countries around the world to learn about Australian lamb and promote it across export markets.
Armed with what they've learnt during their visit to Australian, the Lambassadors go on to undertake a wide variety of promotional activities in their home countries in collaboration with MLA.
According to MLA during the period leading up to, during and after the visit from April 1 through to May 22, the program delivered a Advertising Value Equivalency of $A4.12 million across the globe.
During that time period the total reach through all media channels was 295 million, with more than 1500 social media posts and stories created or shared.
The 19 ambassadors that visited Australia had a combined following of more than 2 million and generated an Advertising Value Equivalency of $181,000.
'We are very proud to have such a passionate, high calibre, global network of chefs representing our great industry and the hard work the people in this room put into producing the world's best lamb," MLA global business manager Joshua Anderson said.
"There is now no corner of the globe that doesn't have a passionate Lambassador promoting Australian lamb."
MLA did not disclose how much money it spent on the delegation, but it falls within its estimated $45.3 million investment in international market development.
The Victorian government contribution was made via Agriculture Victoria through the Food to Market Program and Global Victoria through the Export Recovery Package.
Victoria Minister for Agriculture Gayle Tierney said the Andrews Labor government was committed to getting Victorian lamb on as many tables as possible, at home and overseas.
"The Lambassadors champion our local producers, and promote the use of Victorian lamb in key export markets around the world," she said.
"Through the Lambassador program, Victoria is able to showcase our delicious, world-class lamb."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
