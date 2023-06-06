Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

How Pacific labour reform will hurt farmers and help Chinese influence

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
June 6 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How Pacific labour reform will hurt farmers & help China's regional sway
How Pacific labour reform will hurt farmers & help China's regional sway

FARMERS have warned they'll walk away from the Pacific labour scheme if the government pushes ahead its proposed reform, which would hurt Labor's plan to use the program to stifle Chinese influence in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.