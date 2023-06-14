Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Truckies say live sheep trade must stay

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 14 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The transportation industry has warned of the effect that the phase out of live sheep exports will have on trucking businesses. Photo: Australian Live Exporters' Council.
The transportation industry has warned of the effect that the phase out of live sheep exports will have on trucking businesses. Photo: Australian Live Exporters' Council.

Peak rural transport bodies have warned that the trucking industry will face a heavy financial impact if live sheep exports are phased out and could even face additional harassment from animal activists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.