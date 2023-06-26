Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Nike commits to using RWS wool

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nike has made the commitment to use only RWS certified wool
Nike has made the commitment to use only RWS certified wool

Sportswear giant Nike has bowed to pressure from animal welfare advocates to stop using mulesed wool, changing their policies to only use wool certified through the Responsible Wool Standard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.