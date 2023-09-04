Farm Online
Nationals warn Liberals over Murray-Darling Basin Plan water buybacks

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
September 5 2023 - 8:00am
Nationals leader David Littleproud and Liberal leader Peter Dutton.
The Nationals leader declared his party would oppose any move to buy back more water for the Murray-Darling Basin Plan and warned city-based Liberals the issue was a "red line in the sand" for the regional party.

