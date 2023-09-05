Farm Online
Malaysia lifts live cattle ban after LSD fears eased

By Jamieson Murphy
September 5 2023 - 2:00pm
Malaysia gives Australia green light on LSD. Picture via MLA
Malaysia has lifted its ban on Australian live cattle exports after being provided with test results proving Australia is still free of lumpy skin disease.

