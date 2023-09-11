Farm Online
Murray-Darling Basin 450GL environmental water stuck without easing constraints

By Jamieson Murphy
September 12 2023 - 6:45am
Concerns are growing the basin plan announcement by Water Minister Tanya Plibersek is about politics, not about achieving environmental outcomes.
The Albanese government's plan to recover more water for the environment will fall apart unless it can convince Victoria to sign up to the new basin agreement.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

