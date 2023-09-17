Applications for the 2024 AgriFutures Rural Women's award and acceleration grant are now open, only days after the 2023 Rural Woman of the Year was awarded to Nikki Davey.
Ms Davey, Glenmore, Victoria, never expected that she would live and work on the family property she grew up on.
But when succession planning came into play, it became clear that she not only would, but she would thrive.
The co-founder of Grown Not Flown was announced as the 2023 Rural Woman of the Year this week in Canberra.
Now, nominations are open for next year's awards.
The AgriFutures Rural Women's award is a leading award in acknowledging and supporting the essential role women play in rural industries, businesses and communities.
The award provides a platform to inspire and support Australian women to use and develop their skills to benefit their industries and communities.
The award can help to secure funding for an existing project, business or program which is live and up and running and opens doors to professional development and Alumni networks.
State/territory winners receive a $15,000 grant generously sponsored by Westpac.
AgriFuture Australia managing director John Harvey said the award opened "doors" for women.
For more about the award, nomination process and requirements, click here.
