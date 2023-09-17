Farm Online
Livestock Exporter Young Achiever 2023 award nominations open

September 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Young Livestock Achiever for 2022, Ceny Hussie, pictured with Nutrien Ag Solutions general manager, customer and business services Tom Breen. Picture: Sally Gall
Young Livestock Achiever for 2022, Ceny Hussie, pictured with Nutrien Ag Solutions general manager, customer and business services Tom Breen. Picture: Sally Gall

The Australian Livestock Exporters' Council has opened nominations for the Livestock Exporter Young Achiever award.

