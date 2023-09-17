The Australian Livestock Exporters' Council has opened nominations for the Livestock Exporter Young Achiever award.
Awarded to a person of 35 years of age or under who is working in the livestock export industry, the award recognises a young leader who has demonstrated commitment and enthusiasm for the industry.
In 2022, Western Australia's Roebuck Export Depot manager Centaine Hussie was named the Livestock Exporter Young Achiever of the Year.
The successful recipient will participate in the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation's TRAIL Emerging Leaders program with flight and travel costs covered.
Australian Livestock Exporters' Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said the award recognises the calibre of young leaders working in the industry.
"The live export industry is a really interesting sector to work in and the opportunity for a leadership pathway is really accessible. Young leaders can really have a positive impact across the whole industry," he said.
"We invite people to nominate those young leaders within the industry who are making a great contribution and will have a positive impact on the industry in the future."
Nutrien Ag Solutions' North East region livestock lead Colby Ede said Nutrien was pleased to support the award and its recognition of the industry.
"I encourage nominations from across the industry and am looking forward to meeting the nominees who are so vital to the industry's long-term sustainability and success," he said.
The award will be presented at the industry's gala dinner in Sydney in November 2023.
Nominations can be made through the ALEC website.
