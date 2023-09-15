Agribusiness buzz in brief

Farm Online
Tavistock began buying shares in the AA Company in 2010. File photo.
Lewis' AACo stake rises

The Australian Agriculture Company's majority shareholder, British billionaire, Joe Lewis, has acquired another one per cent of the big pastoral beef producer and marketer since March, lifting his stake to 52.09pc.

