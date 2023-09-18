Farm Online
Scientists discover new methane-busting feed option

September 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Deakin University researcher, Mariah Sampson. Photo supplied.
Deakin University researchers have found a mix of algae scooped out a Victorian waterway and species of amphibious grass from a stream reduces methane production by up to 24 per cent.

