Lamb exports still on the up

May 9 2024 - 5:00pm
April's lamb export volumes marked the highest flow of lamb exports from Australia on record.
Australian sheepmeat exports are continuing to reach new heights with April marking a record month for mutton, with lamb also flying high.

