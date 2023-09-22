Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated September 22 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:08pm
Takeover bidder downgrades Costa offer. File photo.
Costa sale discounted 

The US suitor for Costa Group's big fruit and vegetable production and marketing assets has trimmed its takeover offer for the listed agribusiness to $3.20 a share after spending two months studying the books.

