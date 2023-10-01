Farm Online
Home/Dairy Farmer newsletter

Tanya Plibersek tells MDA conference unlimited buybacks not answer

QM
By Quinton McCallum
October 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal water minister Tanya Plibersek addresses the 2023 Murray Darling Association conference on September 27, 2023.
Federal water minister Tanya Plibersek addresses the 2023 Murray Darling Association conference on September 27, 2023.

Unlimited water buybacks will not be the way the federal government fulfils the goals set out under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, according to the federal Water Minister.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QM

Quinton McCallum

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.