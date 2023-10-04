Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

ABARES forecasts Australian farm incomes to plunge this year

EG
By Ed Gannon
Updated October 5 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An 'income' storm is hitting Australian agriculture. Picture: Leigh Bourke, BB Harvesting.
An 'income' storm is hitting Australian agriculture. Picture: Leigh Bourke, BB Harvesting.

Farm incomes are set to plunge by an average 41 per cent across the nation's broadacre farms this financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Ed Gannon

Editorial

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.