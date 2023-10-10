Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Victorian milk production down 2.1 per cent in August

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
October 11 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian milk production has been impacted by a wet winter in western Victoria. File picture by Carlene Dowie
Victorian milk production has been impacted by a wet winter in western Victoria. File picture by Carlene Dowie

Falling milk production in Australia's biggest dairy state, Victoria, is weighing down growth in the sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.