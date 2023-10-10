Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Number one issue for each Australian agriculture commodity 2023

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 11 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What the number one issue is for each agriculture commodity
What the number one issue is for each agriculture commodity

Although many agriculture sectors face the same problems, the number one issue varies from commodity to commodity, an industry wide survey by the National Farmers' Federation has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.