Australia lumpy skin vaccines secured for farmers, Timor-Leste and PNG

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated October 11 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 11:30am
The vaccines will only be used as a last resort in the event of an outbreak, as the testing used by trading partners cannot tell the difference between the vaccine and the disease.
Australia has secured 300,000 doses of the lumpy skin disease vaccine, which will also be made available to Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea in the event of an outbreak.

National Rural Affairs reporter

