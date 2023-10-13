The agribusiness community has marked 15 years of learning the back stories and personal reflections of some of the sector's more prominent identities at the popular NSW Farm Writers' Association's Agribuzz.
The association began its Agribuzz experiment in 2009 to offer a smart-casual event in a relaxed setting which promoted networking and professional development opportunities for guests of all ages.
It proved a particularly good opportunity for younger people joining the industry in Sydney to meet their peers, compare experiences and learn what the established players in the farm sector were doing and thinking.
As an alternative to farm writers' monthly lunchtime "press club" styled meetings, Agribuzz has provided a chance to mingle over drinks and canapes, exchange business intelligence and views, meet agribusiness leaders and leaders-in-the-making and hear brief presentations about their work, ideas and motivations.
This month's anniversary event, with multi-million dollar views from FTI Consulting's Circular Quay office, involved two of the earliest supporters of Agribuzz sharing their thoughts about agriculture as a career and the sector's rewards and challenges.
National Australia Bank's regional and agribusiness executive, Khan Horne, and partner with international law firm, King and Wood Mallesons' Meredith Paynter, discussed how agriculture had shaped their careers and what they enjoyed about the sector.
"Agribuzz and the farm writers' organisation are rather unique - much like the ag sector itself - always down to earth and very welcoming," observed Ms Paynter.
"As a lawyer, I've found the diversity of people and activities associated with this industry particularly refreshing and encouraging."
Agribuzz events had been a great place to learn, because "there's no single person who is the sole keeper of the sort of information you need to know in this industry."
Mr Horne described agribusiness as a sector where relationships and empathy with the industry were paramount.
"Describing this as a networking event is a slightly odd term, but if you are new to Sydney or the industry, I can't imagine a better place to meet the right people and find your feet, especially if you're a 22-year-old," he said.
"The peers you meet here will turn out to be the ag sector executives and leaders in the next 20 years of your career."
Speakers to have addressed Agribuzz events in the past 15 years have ranged from Macquarie Bank's Elizabeth O'Leary and Jock Whittle, to Kenny's Creek Angus Beef principal, Sam Burton Taylor, Elders managing director, Mark Allison, and Freedom Foods' one-time high flying managing director, Rory Macleod.
Outside Sydney, Agribuzz events are also held at AgQuip field days, and Orange.
