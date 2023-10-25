Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Pastoral empire split up with MacLachlan family's succession strategy

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated October 26 2023 - 9:30am, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Leaving Jumbuck Pastoral are former joint managing directors Callum (left) and Jock MacLachlan. Picture from Jumbuck Pastoral newsletter..
Leaving Jumbuck Pastoral are former joint managing directors Callum (left) and Jock MacLachlan. Picture from Jumbuck Pastoral newsletter..

Reputedly Australia's biggest wool grower and one of the nation's biggest land owners, the MacLachlan family is carving up control of its enormous Jumbuck Pastoral company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.