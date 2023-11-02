Farm Online
Australian Dairy Farmers backs no deal on EU FTA

By Rick Gladigau, Australian Dairy Farmers President
November 2 2023 - 12:05pm
The proposed trade deal would have provided greater access for subsidised EU products to the Australian market. File picture
This week, I'm representing the interests of the Australian dairy industry in Osaka, Japan, where free trade talks with the European Union (EU) fell over on Monday.

