Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Farmers praise Trade Minister Don Farrell for EU trade deal walk away

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 31 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trade Minister Don Farrell (left) with Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Trade Minister Don Farrell (left) with Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The agriculture industry has praised the Trade Minister for walking away from the European Union trade negotiations, reiterating no deal is better than a bad deal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.