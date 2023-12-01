Farm Online
Dairy industry calls for basin plan ag industry advisory group

December 1 2023 - 2:00pm
Australian Dairy Industry Council chair Rick Gladigau says the dairy industry has serious concerns about the Murray Darling Basin plan changes. File picture
Australian Dairy Industry Council chair Rick Gladigau says the dairy industry has serious concerns about the Murray Darling Basin plan changes. File picture

Dairy leaders say an agricultural industry advisory group must be established for the implementation of the Murray-Darling Basin (MDB) Plan to ensure the livelihood of dairy farmers, processors and communities.

