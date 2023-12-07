Our top picks for this week's hottest farm properties for sale around Australia

Welcome to this week's picks of some of the hottest farms on the market from around the nation.
There's still plenty of choice out there from high rainfall Tasmanian grazing, a macadamia orchard in north Queensland, picturesque cattle country in Victoria, broadacre cropping in WA, cheap mixed farming in South Australia and a sprawling Riverina irrigation aggregation near Hay in NSW.
Agents have highlighted the subdivision potential of a pretty high country cattle farm listed for sale near Mansfield.
The farm encompasses 223 hectares (551 acres) of prime grazing country but is being offered on two titles, which may attract not just graziers but investors to the slopes.
The farm is listed for sale at between $2.8 million - $2.9 million, or around $5170 per acre.
While a productive working farm with an estimated carrying capacity of 150 cows, those two titles mean the buyer may choose to take advantage of the obvious lifestyle appeal of the farm and share the land.
One title takes 316 acres and the second, 234 acres.
The Goughs Bay farm is about 15 minutes from Mansfield, in the rolling foothills of the Victorian Alps.
For more information contact the agents from McGrath Mansfield - Catherine Pigdon on 0419 001528 or Sam McDougall on 0475 235669.
In the West Bunjil cropping district, about 40km east of Carnamah and about three hours travel time north of Perth - the Mallora farm is on the market across 2438ha (6024 acres).
Unusually this farm has been held in the same family since its inception.
Clearing of this land took place in the 1940's and it was soon realised that these medium sandplain types were highly productive.
The property itself has been conservatively farmed in recent years and the 2024 season offers 60 per cent of the property in fallow condition.
About 1860ha of the country is described as arable.
Offers to purchase close on December 18.
For more information contact Terry Norrish from Nutrien Harcourts Midvale on 0429 471219.
North Queensland macadamia orchard Mountain View is a large, family-style operation providing both lifestyle and income.
The 78 hectare (177 acre) farm on Top Eureka Road at Dimbulah has a large, well kept orchard with 14,000 four-year-old macadamia trees.
Mountain View is being sold with the contracted 2024 crop.
The vermin fenced orchard is backed by a 120 megalitre water licence and has a automatic irrigation and fertigation system in place.
An array of modern farming equipment is also being offered with the property.
Accommodation includes a three bedroom house and a two bedroom cottage. Both of the air-conditioned homes have been renovated.
Contact Chris Atkinson, 0429 342 944, Elders Real Estate, Mareeba.
Agents said when they listed a family's farm block for sale at Pekina in the Mid North back in August "the property must be sold".
After the good-sized property failed to sell at an action held by Ray White Rural at the Jamestown Football Clubrooms in early October, they have been as good as their word.
Agents soon posted a selling price of $2.3 million, or around $1074 per acre for Gum View Hills which takes in 867 hectares (2142 acres).
Now there is a new price of $1,950,000 for the property, about $910/ac.
Agents say the family's offering presents an ideal opportunity for a genuine mixed farming property with a blend of productive cropping land and timbered hills grazing.
Pekina is about 40km north of Jamestown.
For more information contact Sam Krieg on 0484 288698 and Daniel Schell from Ray White on 0415 436379.
It's hard to get your head around an average annual rainfall of 1352mm, but in the state's north-west around Burnie this farm is sure to appeal to those looking for reliability.
The Oldina farm is offered across 183 hectares (452 acres) with some of the most fertile soils in the state.
Coupled with the high rain, the land produces lush pastures on its rolling hills.
Agents say the farm has abundant water and an impressive list of improvements to make for a secure primary production and investment opportunity.
The farm has a renovated four-bedroom home plus a two-bedroom cottage.
It has new shedding, new steel cattle yards and 38 well fenced paddocks.
Water is provided from three dams and two bores which supply the troughs in most paddocks.
"The vendors are committed elsewhere so all reasonable offers will be considered," the agents say.
It is for sale by expressions of interest closing December 14. For more information contact Brett Neilson from AWN Livestock and Property on 0418 626503.
Mutherumbung is a diversified 5770 hectare (14,254 acre) Riverina irrigation and grazing aggregation located at Booligal, about 100km north of Hay.
The property has been historically run by two generations of the Bunyan family as a grazing enterprise with a self-replacing Merino flock and has been developed with 304ha (751 acres) of irrigation country.
The irrigation country is serviced by two bores and is backed by a 1043 megalitre Lower Lachlan Groundwater Source water licence.
Cotton has been grown on a rotational basis, which about 150ha farmed each year.
Barley has been sown after the cotton stubble is mulched and is able to be used as sheep feed, if required.
The property features a mixture of grey and red soils typical of the Hay Plains, with the Merowie Creek running the South Eastern corner of the property.
Improvements include a six-stand shearing shed, sheep yards, shearer's quarters, and six machinery sheds.
The 50 square, six bedroom, three bathroom homestead is set in a well established, fenced garden with trees and a lawn.
Contact Darren Tapper, 0438 633 522, Tapper Agri Services, or Matt Horne, 0409 355 733, Elders.
