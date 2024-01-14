Hundreds of near misses at rural train crossings, another truckie charged

There are more than 500 near misses between vehicles and trains at level crossings in Australia every year.
And when they collide, people often die.
The frightening statistic was highlighted after police in the Northern Territory recently charged a truck driver for allegedly causing an horrific train derailment in the Territory outback at Katherine in June last year.
Also, two Pacific National train drivers from Port Augusta died after a level crossing crash at remote Bindarrah on the Barrier Highway about 30km from the SA-NSW border on New Year's Eve.
The rail industry is campaigning for a national level crossing summit through the Rail, Tram and Bus Union.
NT Police have concluded a long investigation into the Katherine derailment and now allege the 34-year-old truck driver was on his phone and failed to see the boom gates and warning lights before colliding with the train.
Driving a semi-trailer, the driver attempted to speed across the tracks but failed to avoid the fully-laden freight train, police claim.
Four people, including the driver, sustained minor injuries in the incident.
The driver faces of recklessly endangering life/serious harm, reckless damage to property, driving dangerously, careless driving, driving using a handheld mobile device, and entering a level crossing when warning lights were active.
"This incident highlights the importance of obeying road signs and signals, particularly at level crossings. The consequences of disregarding safety measures can be severe, as witnessed in this incident," police said.
In the recent South Australia derailment, the driver of a road train, a 75-year-old Queensland man, was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
Rail, Tram and Bus Union assistant national secretary Shayne Kummerfeld said official statistics showed there were, on average, more than 500 near misses at level crossings every year.
He said the danger was a reality of travel on often remote rural roads.
He said the recent incidents demonstrated the need for a new approach to level crossing safety.
"When stop signs, flashing lights and boom gates still don't stop people from driving through boom gates, it's clear that the message on level crossing safety just isn't getting through," he said.
"The collision in Katherine could have been much worse. Luckily, everyone escaped with their lives - that time. But as we saw at Bindarrah on New Year's Eve, these collisions can be fatal."
Mr Kummerfeld said road safety authorities need to investigate ramping up grade separations, stronger penalties for people who encroach on rail corridors, and other warning technologies such as cameras at all crossings.
"Everything needs to be on the table.
"Anyone who has ever driven a locomotive has probably had a near miss at a level crossing, with someone trying to 'beat the train'," Mr Kummerfeld said.
"Ultimately, it is up to all road users to take extreme care around level crossings and obey the law. Anyone who drives across a level crossing in front of a train is putting lives at risk."
