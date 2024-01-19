Holsteins sweep the interbreed competitions at International Dairy Week

Holsteins dominated the interbreed judging at the 2024 International Dairy Week (IDW), taking the senior, intermediate and junior crowns.
The senior champion Holstein cow InStyle Solomon Dahlia, exhibited by the Thomas family's Instyle Holsteins from Corriemungle, Vic, was named Australia's Grand Champion at IDW on January 18.
She had earlier been named grand and senior champion and senior best udder in the Holstein show.
The champion's owners Brenton and Ellie Thomas have exhibited at IDW for just the past three years, since moving to Victoria four years ago.
The couple bought a dairy farm in Victoria's western district, with the help of Brenton's father Rodney, after he sold his Dorrigo, NSW, farm and dispersed his herd.
Brenton said the champion was one of the heifers he picked up from his father.
"She's a Solomon - we've got a bunch of Solomons," he said.
"She calved down nicely as a two-year-old, and I've been working on her ever since, and she's finally made her way up."
Brenton and Ellie milk 200 cows, mostly Holsteins, on their predominantly pasture-based farm.
He admits the show side is not a money-making part of the business.
"But it's something that I love," he said.
"I've always got cows in the paddock on hay, and I always try."
He said winning the Australian grand champion award meant a lot to the family.
"It feels unreal," he said.
The reserve senior interbreed went to the Jerseys - with Jamber Colton Veronica, shown by Robert and Ashley Wilson, Jamberoo, NSW, and Brad and Jess Gavenlock, Tallygaroopna, Vic.
The interbreed intermediate champion Eclipse Perennial C Princess backed up success from last year's event, where she claimed the junior interbreed award.
Eclipse Perennial C Princess is owned by the Gavenlocks and the Polson family, from Oxley Island, NSW.
The partnership bought Perennial C Princess from Richard Hull just before last year's IDW.
After taking all before her there, she freshened in and won her class at Sydney Royal Show and then went to the Victorian Winter Fair at Bendigo, Vic, where she was second in her class.
The win topped off a big week for the Gavenlocks, who also part-owned the champion Jersey cow, which was runner up in the interbreed.
"For us personally, this is easily the best show we have ever had," Mr Gavenlock said.
But the road to success had been a long haul.
"A lot of people only remember the last 5-10 years, a lot of people don't remember when I was dead last at every show I went to as a kid," he said.
"They can't remember that, but I sure as hell do."
The show ring success is also reflected in the success of their reproduction business.
"We are trying to diversify not just be pigeon-holed into brushing a few tails and getting a couple of show cows ready," he said.
The business has grown rapidly from managing a few donor cows for a few people.
"We run a lot of recipients ... and now it's really taken off with our IVF program with Vytelle Australasia," Mr Gavenlock said.
"We do 60 donors every four weeks."
People send embryos to the Gavenlocks or they are made at their farm.
They are implanted in crossbred heifers the Gavenlocks own and purchase.
At nine weeks, the heifers are pregnancy tested and the owner of the embryos buys them from the Gavenlocks.
The Jersey entry took the reserve in the interbreed intermediate - with Cherrylock Dreaming Of Olives, which was exhibited by Ben Pedretti, Tallygaroopna, Vic.
The junior interbreed champion Gorbro Hano O Princess was immediately put up for sale at the IDW St Genetics Create the Future Sale after the claiming the championship.
She made $18,000 and was sold to a syndicate of Maxmount, Smethurst Park, McDonald Park and CL Cawcutt.
She was shown at IDW by Gorbro Holsteins, Cohuna, Vic.
Gorbro's Glen Gordon said they were in the business to sell cows and make money.
"This is what we enjoy to do," he said.
"We want the reputation to be known to sell our best and this is obviously the best heifer we have ever had, so why not sell her."
The interbreed junior championship topped off an outstanding week for Gorbro, who also took honours in the Red and White Holstein Show.
For Mr Gordon, it was particularly rewarding, as he was injured in a farm accident just seven weeks ago.
"To think four weeks ago we weren't going to come," he said.
"But my brother Drew wouldnt have a bar of it, he said we would make it work.
"It probably been the best international we've had."
The interbreed reserve junior champion was the Brown Swiss exhibit Dusty Road Aldo Paris, shown by Leah Dickson, Garvoc, Vic.
INTERBREED HONOUR ROLL
Australia's Grand Champion: Holstein: InStyle Solomon Dahlia, Instyle, Cooriemungle, Vic.
Senior champion interbreed: Holstein: InStyle Solomon Dahlia
Reserve: Jersey: Jamber Colton Veronica, R & A Wilson And B & J Gavenlock, Jamberoo, NSW.
Intermediate champion interbreed: Holstein: Eclipse Perennial C Princess, Gavenlock & Polson, Tallygaroopna, Vic.
Reserve: Jersey: Cherrylock Dreaming Of Olives, Ben Pedretti, Tallygaroopna, Vic.
Junior champion interbreed: Holstein: Gorbro Hano O Princess, Gorbro Holsteins, Cohuna, Vic.
Reserve: Brown Swiss: Dusty Road Aldo Paris, Leah Dickson, Garvoc, Vic.
