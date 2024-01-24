Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Renowned Jersey matriarch recognised with Bette Hall Excellence Award

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated January 24 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Power of Women Bette Hall Excellence Award recipient Winsome Anderson beside the ring at International Dairy Week on January 17. Picture by Carlene Dowie
Power of Women Bette Hall Excellence Award recipient Winsome Anderson beside the ring at International Dairy Week on January 17. Picture by Carlene Dowie

Winsome Anderson loves the Jersey breed - so much so she's established a museum at her home at Nar Nar Goon, Vic, dedicated to the breed in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.