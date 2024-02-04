Farmers: green energy is a potential cash cow but the road is bumpy

Renewable energy projects may hold the key to future regional growth and making farms financially sustainable, according to Farmers for Climate Action polling to be released on Monday.
However, while producers understand the green transition's potential, Energy Infrastructure Commissioner Andrew Dyer said the "prospecting" nature of some energy projects had created "uncertainty and anxiety" in rural communities and a general distrust of pole and wire transmission, wind and solar development companies.
In a community engagement review report released last Friday, Mr Dyer recommended a rating system for developers be introduced to help rid the industry of cowboys and improved community consultation and complaint handling mechanisms be considered.
He also suggested both the federal and state governments must take a greater hand in project management, improve planning and regulation and help the industry improve its image.
Mr Dyer also said the benefits of the transition should be shared "equitably" and preferred locations for new projects be better scoped, as well as 'no-go' zones better defined.
Australia's 85,000 farmers are waiting for the federal government to finalise a range of environmental protection and emissions reductions policies, including the agriculture and land sectoral plan, to help meet its national renewable electricity target of 82% by 2030 and net zero by 2050 targets.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the federal government had accepted in principle all Dyer review recommendations.
"We want to make sure the regions which host so much of this infrastructure are properly engaged ... not every renewable proposal is in the right place," he said.
Mr Bowen commissioned Mr Dyer last July to report on the impact of renewable projects on landholders.
It followed years of complaints from regional Australia concerning poor consultation and project planning at the intersection of agriculture and renewable energy.
Mr Dyer said the industry would create thousands of new jobs during construction and rivers of cash would likely flow into regions through energy company spending, community benefit funds and direct payments to farmers.
His findings were backed-up by a new National Farmers Federation survey showing 92 per cent of respondents were "dissatisfied with engagement" of communities on renewable energy projects.
It also found 90 per cent of respondents were unhappy with the quality of information being provided and how concerns were resolved.
NFF president David Jochinke said while the Dyer review confirmed "chronic problems" with the status quo, he believes it "does very little to provide concrete solutions."
He also criticised the report for failing to cover tax treatment of payments and compensation, equitable processes for negotiation of access and payment regimes that "need urgent attention."
Farmers protesting against renewable projects being built on productive land will take place in Canberra on Tuesday.
Farmers for Climate Action survey
Meanwhile, the Farmers for Climate Action snap survey of 687 residents across Central Queensland, the Hunter and Illawarra last month found 28 per cent of respondents believed tourism and renewable energy (21 per cent) presented the best opportunities for regional growth over the next 20 years.
It also showed 39 per cent of respondents believed the largest threats to farming was increasing climate-related natural disasters, spiralling input costs (17 per cent) and seven per cent renewable energy projects.
FCA chair Brett Hall said farmers could make "good money" and create financial security from renewable projects, with wind companies paying farmers more than $40,000 per turbine a year and solar companies $1500 per hectare a year rent.
"Strong competition between renewable energy companies means farmers are choosing the best deal for them and their community," Mr Hall said.
Goulburn sheep farmer Charlie Prell said wind turbines had "saved my family farm" during the recent drought.
"Now the farm has substantial, bankable income locked in every year whether it rains or not," he said.
He also said "secure income" from renewable energy had increased the value of his property.
Meanwhile, Wellington fine wool farmer Tony Inder believes sheep that graze under solar farm panels produce better wool "because there's even more nutrition" given panels create shade in summer and act as winter wind breaks.
While Tasmania sheep grazier Roderic O'Connor plans to install half a million solar panels on his property,
"Having the solar farm fenced in sections will enable more rotational grazing and, given the lower value grazing area it's situated in, these solar panels will actually increase sheep numbers and production on our family farm," he said.
