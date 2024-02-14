Farm Online
Labor will splash $205 million for basin water entitlements

By Jason Gregory
Updated February 15 2024 - 8:22am, first published 6:45am
Federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said buybacks are just one tool to recover water. Picture supplied.
The federal government has paid farmers, irrigators and water traders around $205 million for 26.35 Gigalitres per year of Murray-Darling Basin water entitlements - or about $128 a litre.

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

