South Australian ag student wins national dairy competition

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
February 24 2024 - 1:00pm
Urrbrae Agricultural High School students Isabelle Rawley, Chris Thompson and Toby Zilm. Picture by Elizabeth Anderson
A South Australian year 12 student has received the heifer calf she won at the ST Genetics Australia Dairy Youth Expo last year and decided to pass the heifer on to her classmates as a way to help them get a head start in the industry.

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.

