Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Peak groups discuss how to fix gaps in agriculture workforce statistics

JG
By Jason Gregory
March 6 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers across all commodities have struggled to find enough workers in recent years. Picture by Shutterstock.
Farmers across all commodities have struggled to find enough workers in recent years. Picture by Shutterstock.

Peak industry bodies met last week to discuss ways to improve the collection and accuracy of agriculture workforce data as the sector battles against the twin issues of a crippling worker shortage and ageing workforce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.