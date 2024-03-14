Report highlights Australian flock's genetic gain

A record number of genotypes were submitted to evaluations as part of the Sheep Genetics Program last financial year.
The Sheep Genetics Annual Outcomes Report for 2022-2023, newly released by Meat & Livestock Australia, details how the uptake of genotyping by Sheep Genetics program breeders has continued to grow, with more than 347,000 genotypes contributing to MERINOSELECT while there were 95,300 in the LAMBPLAN terminal evaluation and 57,700 in the LAMBPLAN maternal evaluation.
The year saw 3.8 million animals included in evaluations for MERINOSELCT, another 3.8 million in Terminal and 2.7 million in Maternal.
A record number of new animals were submitted to both the MERINOSELECT and LAMBPLAN evaluations with more than 420,000 animals submitted during this period, the largest submission in a 12-month period since the program's 2005 inception.
MLA manager of Sheep Genetics Peta Bradley said as the use of Australian Sheep Breeding Values continued to grow within the commercial sector, there had been mimicked growth in the number of animals and clients involved in Sheep Genetics.
"This has been achieved alongside genetic gain across all the standard indexes," she said.
"Selection indexes combine several important production traits into a single number and are an important tool to drive genetic improvement where there are a range of traits of economic or functional importance.
"Along with gain across our selection indexes there has been notable progress in key trait areas.
"During this period there was a 15 per cent reduction in the Early Breech Wrinkle ASBV within the MERINOSELECT evaluation, balanced with improved ASBVs in key production areas including reproduction, growth, and fleece weights.
"In the LAMBPLAN evaluation our terminal sire breeds saw a 7pc and 2pc improvement in the rate of gain for Intramuscular Fat and Lean Meat Yield ASBVs respectively.
"This means that sheep are simultaneously being bred for improved meat quality and quantity."
According to MLA's recent genetics insights survey the use of Sheep Genetics ASBVs by commercial sheep producers increased from 14pc in 2016 to 55pc in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.