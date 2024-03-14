Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Report highlights Australian flock's genetic gain

March 14 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sheep Genetics annual outcomes report highlights genetic gains within the Australian flock. FILE PHOTO.
The Sheep Genetics annual outcomes report highlights genetic gains within the Australian flock. FILE PHOTO.

A record number of genotypes were submitted to evaluations as part of the Sheep Genetics Program last financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.