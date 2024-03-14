Genetics to play a key role sustainable dairy farming future

Genetics hold the key to a sustainable farming future, according to one of Australia's leading genomics researchers Professor Jennie Pryce.
Prof Pryce, who is Agriculture Victoria research director of genomics and cellular sciences, will lead a panel discussion at the Genetics Australia 2024 Today, Tomorrow and Beyond conference at Geelong on March 18-19 looking at breeding for sustainability and resilience.
The panel featuring an ensemble of researchers from Agriculture Victoria will present a diverse range of topics relating to sustainability and resilience.
Prof Pryce said genetics were leading the way to a greener future.
The team she leads is responsible for delivering genetic improvement tools to the dairy industry and she said there were exciting new development on the horizon.
"Everything we do culminates in a breeding value that DataGene releases for dairy farmers to use," Prof Pryce said.
DataGene is responsible for driving genetic gain and herd improvement in the Australian dairy industry, via research, development and extension.
"Agriculture Victoria developed the heat tolerance breeding value in 2017 and is working on an update to that which, all going well, will become available for farmers this year," she said.
"Agriculture Victoria are also using more data and robust information to identify cows that are tolerant to hot and humid conditions and evaluating the reduction in yield as temperatures and humidity increase."
The team also did the research behind the Sustainability Index, which includes extra weighting on green traits, such as feed efficiency, milk production and longevity.
"What Agriculture Victoria is trying to do here is identify the cows that are better converters of feed into milk, which reduces methane emissions because they're using the feed more efficiently," Prof Pryce said.
"Also, if they have a more productive life, you need fewer non-producing animals and that means your overall farm footprint is lower.
"That's the first step in breeding for sustainability directly by trying to reduce methane emissions."
Prof Pryce said Australia's dairy industry was already well placed and its farmers were keen adopters of progressive traits.
"Farmers selecting for efficient and productive cows, which has been going on for many decades now, has actually meant lower emission per litre produced," she said.
"This will give us more of an edge to drive down emissions faster."
The push was even stronger now and farmers were embracing the challenge.
"We're developing traits that farmers like anyway," she said.
"Farmers are using the Sustainability Index because they want cows that are better converters of feed into milk and also live longer. It's a win-win situation."
The team's next priority is to measure methane emissions directly from individual cows.
"The Sustainability Index will get us part-way to the zero emissions goal by 2050 and genetics are obviously the long-term sustainable option for farmers and for the environment," Prof Pryce said.
"It's going to take a lot of investment to get individual cow methane measures but we are living in a time where we've got genomic selection which will enable us to achieve that.
"Agriculture Victoria wants to measure methane emissions on individual cows and marry that to genomic data.
"As long as you've got enough individuals with genetic markers and methane measurements, you could develop a breeding value for methane emissions."
Prof Pryce said Australia had a well-established team to tackle the issues as part of a huge collaborative global movement.
"We're not working in isolation, which is really positive, globally we're trying to solve this together," she said.
Farmers and the dairy industry needed to remain proactive.
"The sticks aren't there yet but this is an opportunity for farmers to get on the front foot and prepare the herd for the future," Prof Pryce said.
The panel also includes:
