Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Global dairy prices tumble again as large import regions pull back

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
March 22 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global dairy prices tumble again as large import regions pull back
Global dairy prices tumble again as large import regions pull back

Global Dairy Trade prices have fallen for the second consecutive auction as large importing regions pulled back from the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.