Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Updated
Exclusive

Victoria makes "commitment" to revamped Murray-Darling Basin Plan

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated April 11 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria has now joined the revamped Murray-Darling Basin Plan. Picture supplied.
Victoria has now joined the revamped Murray-Darling Basin Plan. Picture supplied.

Victoria have unlocked hundreds of millions of dollars in federal water efficiency funding after its "commitment" to a revamped Murray-Darling Basin Plan that will restore vast quantities of water to Australia's largest and most important river system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.