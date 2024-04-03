Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Stakeholders welcome $58.8m deal ensuring the ACT will meet its Murray-Darling Basin Plan obligations

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated April 3 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has sealed a "Bridging the Gap" deal with the ACT government.
Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has sealed a "Bridging the Gap" deal with the ACT government.

Stakeholders have welcomed a "bridging the gap" agreement between the federal and ACT governments that will ensure the territory fulfils its water recovery obligations by returning 4.9 gigalitres of water a year to river flows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.