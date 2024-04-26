Farm Online
Home/Newsletter
Exclusive

Oakey red fire ant crisis deepens with turf from exclusion zone blamed for outbreak

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated April 26 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oakey red fire ant crisis deepens with turf from exclusion zone blamed for outbreak
Oakey red fire ant crisis deepens with turf from exclusion zone blamed for outbreak

Queensland authorities are facing a 'worst-case-scenario' with the infestations of red imported fire ants found at the Oakey air base, west of Toowoomba, possibly being transported into the area in turf sods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.