Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Call for submissions to progress virtual fencing legislation in NSW

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
May 1 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Orange Phil Donato is hoping producers will make submissions. Picture by Rebecca Nadge.
Member for Orange Phil Donato is hoping producers will make submissions. Picture by Rebecca Nadge.

Producers are encouraged to make submissions into an inquiry that could lead to the legalisation of virtual fencing in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.