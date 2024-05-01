Farm Online
Exclusive

Basin carbon project to test LNP emissions reduction support

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated May 1 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 1:00pm
It appears likely the federal Liberals party room will stand against a pilot carbon capture and storage proposal for the Great Artesian Basin, reflecting widespread public condemnation of the plan.
A federal Coalition MP has taken aim at the passing of Queensland Labor 's ambitious emissions targets, saying that the move has effectively confirmed Glencore's controversial pilot carbon capture and storage proposal earmarked for the Great Artesian Basin.

